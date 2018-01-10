LETTERS: A period of inventiveness

Editor: Re: Remarkable design in engineering, Nov. 24 letters.

Re: Remarkable design in engineering, Nov. 24 letters.

It was June 1944 and, shortly after D-Day, I had just finished my education at Bolton Tech.

I started work at a steel fabrication company in Bolton, Lancashire, England.

After a few weeks, I was sent into the shop to assist a fabricator in making and assembling a Bailey Bridge and the pontoons necessary to keep it afloat. I spent maybe eight weeks in this position.

Next, I was occupied on another invention designed by an employee at the same company. Essentially, it was a short section of bridge about 30 to 40 feet long. It would be placed on top of a tank, the tank would drive into a ditch and then trucks could drive across the ditch.

The inventor was awarded the MBE for his efforts.

In his letter, R. Lee mentions his time in the Royal Engineers; my younger brother also served in the Royal Engineers. I was sent to an infantry regiment, 1st battalion Loyals.

Roy Grognet, Surrey

