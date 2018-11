Editor: Initial reports was that eight of 10 Vancouver councillors voted in were female.

Regarding the latest civic election results, initial reports from the local media was that eight of 10 Vancouver councillors voted in were female.

This was shortly followed by reports concerning the lack of minorities being voted to council.

Silly me. And all the time I thought we were voting for council candidates whose policies made sense.

The Trudeau government may apply gender over abilities when selecting his 50/50 cabinet, but voters have more important priorities.

G. Reid, Surrey