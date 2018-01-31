LETTERS: Abandoned by justice system

Editor: This is not a travesty of justice as no justice is at play.

Re: Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown resigning…, Jan. 25 www.peacearchnews.com

I am outraged by the events of the past two days that has destroyed Patrick Brown’s political career without a shred of evidence being tested in the courts. This is not a travesty of justice as no justice is at play.

Whilst I strongly believe in women’s rights, I also believe in men’s rights, and where are they and how are they being applied in this current situation? Surely, we all should be protected and provided with a fair hearing.

This man has been abandoned by his election team, his political party and his entitlement to civil rights and justice.

We should do better as a society. Everyone should be entitled to a fair hearing.

This overkill will only hurt the women’s movement, not support it. I’m concerned about the backlash this type of lynching will create.

Christina MacLellan, White Rock