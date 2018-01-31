LETTERS: Abandoned by justice system

Editor: This is not a travesty of justice as no justice is at play.

Editor:

Re: Ontario Tory Leader Patrick Brown resigning…, Jan. 25 www.peacearchnews.com

I am outraged by the events of the past two days that has destroyed Patrick Brown’s political career without a shred of evidence being tested in the courts. This is not a travesty of justice as no justice is at play.

Whilst I strongly believe in women’s rights, I also believe in men’s rights, and where are they and how are they being applied in this current situation? Surely, we all should be protected and provided with a fair hearing.

This man has been abandoned by his election team, his political party and his entitlement to civil rights and justice.

We should do better as a society. Everyone should be entitled to a fair hearing.

This overkill will only hurt the women’s movement, not support it. I’m concerned about the backlash this type of lynching will create.

Christina MacLellan, White Rock

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws
Next story
EDITORIAL: Gambling on leadership

Just Posted

A criminal’s former SUV rolled out as vehicle to deter Surrey kids from gang life

‘Rolling billboard’ to be used by Surrey RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Team

Collision at 88 Avenue and 140 Street in Surrey

Fire crews are on the scene and there’s no word on injuries.

Surrey Board of Trade releases road survey

Report identifies top transportation improvements sought by Surrey businesses

City’s water-treatment plant a year away

White Rock public meeting summarizes technologies and research

STEEL THUNDER: Irish dancers hit floor hard to prep for annual show in Surrey

Steel school studio in Cloverdale alive with sound of championship-level dancers

STEEL THUNDER: Irish dancers hit floor hard to prep for annual show in Surrey

Steel school studio in Cloverdale alive with sound of championship-level dancers

IIO says police actions justified in incident involving officer’s death

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Fentanyl increasingly found in drugs in Downtown Eastside: study

News comes after it was announced fentanyl was linked to 81% of fatal overdoses in B.C. last year

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Dropping the gloves with Ty Ronning

Vancouver Giants’ leading scorer has 44 goals in 50 games this season

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Most Read