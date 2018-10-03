LETTERS: At a crossroads in our city

Letter writers address the process that led to the creation of White Rock’s closely monitored first rainbow crosswalk, and the reaction to it. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Re: City keeps electric eye on rainbow, Sept. 28.

Another missed opportunity lost to an intended quick political win costs taxpayers not only with a CCTV camera but additional socially divisive angst.

We watched loyal community champions come forward to council seeking permission and simply the location for a future rainbow walk (‘Inclusive’ crossing, June 1).

I understood, as in other communities, the intent was for months or years of fundraising and constructive community education and engagement efforts were planned. This process would have strengthened empathy, understanding and unity for the diversity of persons in our and Canada’s community.

Rather, we observe mayor and other allies scoop it away from community and imposed a visible so-called “accomplishment” for political gain in the coming election.

A prior media article noted: “Mayor Wayne Baldwin – who attended the official unveiling of the crosswalk last week – told Peace Arch News Friday that the vandalism comes from a combination of ‘ignorance and fear.’”

Baldwin had said: “People are forgetting that it’s a symbol of the LGBTQ community, but more than that, it’s a symbol of acceptance for everybody, including persons with disabilities, First Nations, and anybody who has been – at one point in time – marginalized.”

Remediation with no plans in place to educate, engage and strengthen acceptance after the fact will be challenging now, as witnessed in the decades for reconciliation with First Nations.

Similarly, it appears the well-intentioned expensive all-abilities park followed a scoop process which had made generational inroads.

Hope the next council understands what patient and inclusive “community development and engagement” truly is and can do in partnership with city hall.

Pat Petrala, White Rock

As to the need at Five Corners of an ‘electric eye’, at undisclosed cost by the city, to monitor any defacing of the rainbow painted crosswalk, at undisclosed cost by the city, I say: “Really? We are monitoring a crosswalk?”

There are lanes in this city that have been so damaged by years of construction you almost need a 4X4 to drive down them.

Where is the accountability?

D. Bitzer. White Rock

Hard enough without hate

Re: Muddied colours, Sept. 28 editorial.

It is so sad that White Rock has had to resort to an electric eye to watch over the rainbow sidewalk at Five Corners.

The defacing of the sidewalk and a nasty letter published in the PAN (Cast light on majority view, Sept. 19) raises questions. With all that is happening in the world right now, why would this be a focus?

The fight against those of differing sexual orientation has moved forward light years in 20 years. Why the hatred for people who are your neighbours, your business owners and sometimes your family?

The road is hard enough without the hate.

The rainbow sidewalk is a symbol that White Rock, Surrey and so many other communities celebrate the differences. I, too, hope over time we can all grow to be tolerant, caring and understanding. This is the community I have always loved.

Cathy Jesson, Surrey