LETTERS: Bee-friendly gardens more important than ever

Editor:

Re: Face of city has changed, Jan. 23 letters.

I agree wholeheartedly with (letter writer) Michael King. As a beekeeper, I feel more and more distressed by the loss of foraging for pollinators in White Rock and Surrey. As the older, smaller homes make way for larger homes, the green space around these new homes is, for the most part, a desert.

Zero-maintenance landscapes offer nothing for honey bees, native bees, butterflies or hummingbirds.

A third of the food we eat is because of pollinators. If we don’t make room for them, what does that say for our future?

But there are things we can do. Grow plants that feed our pollinators. Some of the most beautiful flowers are also nectar and pollen sources for bees. Oregano, mint and thyme double up as spices for our kitchens. Even a small patio can provide food for insects. Giving bees good forage helps keep them healthy, as they are increasingly challenged by disease and pesticides.

Municipalities can encourage citizens to plant with this in mind and take the lead in their parks, green spaces and boulevards. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a delicious spoonful of honey once in a while?

A good place to start if you want to explore bee friendly plants: http://beefriendly.ca/25-plants-for-bees-in-your-garden/

Kevin Thompson, White Rock

