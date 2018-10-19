LETTERS: Blessings interrupted

Editor: I love walking everywhere I go. We live in such a beautiful area and I always see the sea.

I have been in White Rock area since 1984 and live south of Thrift. My goal was to retire in this beautiful place and not need a vehicle.

I have been retired now a while and my dreams are all coming true.

But I am becoming disillusioned. Since Buy Low closed down, I now walk to Save-On.

My mother is in Weatherby, and I work part-time at Whitecliffe.

But now – with Johnston blocked from North Bluff to Russell; George Street often blocked North Bluff to Thrift; the building site at Buy Low’s old home causing traffic delays all around there at Johnston and Thrift; and now Foster Martin underway, which will cause challenges in getting around from North Bluff to Thrift on Martin and North Bluff to Thrift on Foster – how does one proceed north from my area and surrounds to the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre? By foot or by vehicle?

The pleasant quiet walks I have always enjoyed are now reduced to mostly concrete, thick dust and deafening continual noise.

When one looks at the map, there is no free access for at least four blocks east to west from Martin to George and two or more north to south from North Bluff to Thrift.

These projects will be years to completion, and I can honestly say that we citizens of White Rock have been so blessed to live here, but with these highrises and the huge influx of people they will bring, this tiny city and what it was will be broken.

I am so glad to have raised my children here and on the beach and gave them a way of life most only dream of.

Thank you, White Rock.

Suzyn Regan, White Rock

