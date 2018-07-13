LETTERS: Boondoggles abound

Editor: Re: White Rock mayor defends ‘change’, July 4.

Re: White Rock mayor defends ‘change’, July 4.

One would ask the taxpayers to question whether the “change” described in the mayor’s speech is all for the benefit of the people.

We know change is inevitable, but has the balance gone too far?

Perhaps readers should review some of the projects undertaken. If they think ‘boondoggle’ – “an unnecessary and expensive piece of work, especially one paid for by the public – is an appropriate term, taxpayers may want to convert this opinion to a vote at the municipal polls this fall.

For example:

• A parking garage to serve businesses whose clients, owners and workers are mostly not White Rock taxpayers. Estimated to be actually required a few days a year, at a cost of more than $10 million.

• Rebuilding of the washroom and environs at the foot of the pier, at a cost of several million White Rock taxpayer dollars, when residents know that all that was required was regular cleaning of the earlier one.

• Purchase of the water-supply service by the city for approximately $20 million for no published reason.

• Refurbishment of part of Johnston Road for no observable reason at an unknown cost.

• Provision of a little-used shuttle service on Marine Drive at mostly taxpayer expense for the benefit of businesses. Total cost yet unknown.

• Financial and logistic support for a bizarre bicycle race that closes our streets and provides no discernible benefit to White Rock taxpayers.

• Virtually unlimited expansion of highrises, justified partly by the claim that more taxpayers per square metre would mean less taxes for remaining citizens. Not happening.

• Chaos-inducing reduction in municipal garbage collection to a significant portion of taxpayers, mollified by one tiny compensation. Who would believe traffic jams of garbage trucks on Monday mornings?

• A four-per-cent increase in taxes combined with those resulting from huge provincial assessment increases, a real kick in the teeth for taxpayers.

10. Creation of a political party at the municipal level funded by business for their benefit and not that of the taxpayer.

Brian Tuomi, White Rock

