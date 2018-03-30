LETTERS: Border effort a drop in the bucket

Editor: Re: Diplomacy quite clear on shared shoreline, March 23.

Editor:

Re: Diplomacy quite clear on shared shoreline, March 23.

Your front-page story showing American and Canadian consulates walking on the BNSF tracks after picking up garbage along the shores of Peace Arch Park missed out on the big story.

While these well-intentioned environmentalists cleaned up 30 kg of debris, it is a mere drop in the bucket compared to the tonnes of waste recently dumped onto the Semiahmoo shoreline by the BNSF Railway.

This winter, during heavy rains, there were multiple mudslides from the Ocean Park bluffs across the Peninsula onto the tracks that were then excavated by the railway, with this debris, including soil, mud, boulders and full-sized trees, dumped onto the beach. This was done against an order issued years ago by Transport Canada for the BNSF to clean up their act and stop putting slide debris onto the foreshore where it buries and damages sensitive marine habitat.

Just south of Crescent Beach in an area that is within the marine park, the BNSF recently buried a length of beach 25 m long by five metres wide an average of 1.5 m deep. This one slide alone is equivalent to 12 dump-truck loads of fill, and there were six or seven slides reported onto the tracks this year to date. Further down the tracks, two other slides dumped onto the beach in the past year cover an additional 35 m of waterfront.

It is time that the BNSF are held accountable for their continued dumping of crud from their corridor onto our beautiful beach.

This has been reported to the Oceans Canada, the B.C. government, Crime Stoppers, MP Gordie Hogg, MLA Tracy Redies, the City of Surrey and BNSF.

In the past, the BNSF have gotten away without having to clean up their landslide dump mess, with the waves eventually washing it away.

It is time to force the railway to remove the tonnes of muddy debris now burying the beach and take proper steps to use rail cars to take away excavated debris for proper disposal.

Don Pitcairn, Surrey

Previous story
A moment’s distraction, a lifetime of pain

Just Posted

Criticism follows Metro ‘retirement allowance’ vote

White Rock, Surrey mayors among those who supported decision

Surrey murderer to learn April 27 when he can apply for parole

Russell Atma Bidesi serving mandatory life sentence for killing Bradley McPherson in Newton

Summer trolley buses come to White Rock

Buses will carry passengers along Marine Drive and to landmarks throughout city

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus receives $500,000 to fund trades, tech equipment

Kwantlen Polytechnic University one of 15 post-secondary institutions to receive provincial funding

PHOTOS: Work well underway at Miramar Village

Trees removed for lane realignment as ground prepared for two 15- and 16-storey buildings

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Giants fall flat against Royals

Vancouver delivers ‘C’ performance as Victoria evens series at two games apiece

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

NDP’s Singh says his caucus is united, after backlash to punishment of MP

The 39-year-old former Ontario provincial politician was in B.C. this week, touring Burnaby

TransLink CEO open to washrooms, pets on transit

Kevin Desmond says company will look at industry trends

Dog gets sick after ingesting PCP while out for a walk

West Vancouver police put out a warning after the pet was taken to the vet for emergency treatment

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

Most Read

l -->