LETTERS: Both sides down to faith

Editor: Re: Assisted deaths divide hospices, Feb. 16.

Editor:

Re: Assisted deaths divide hospices, Feb. 16.

The debate around euthanasia is divisive. Ironically, the debate is between religions, for and against.

One participant stated, “faith is a belief system.” It is not. Precepts are formed into a belief system, also called “dogma.”

Faith is the capacity to believe in something not scientifically, philosophically or existentially verifiable. Thus, when promoters of euthanasia say, “(officials look) through the eyes of the patients and what their needs are, what’s best for them,” they are making a statement of faith.

Say it isn’t so? Are any of those precepts scientifically verifiable? Do ill patients existentially know what their needs are, what is best for them? Healthy people don’t even know that! Are these precepts based on philosophical, logical conclusions? No. Let’s be honest: the case for euthanasia is based on faith. It is a dogma.

The question should be re-presented as a moral matter, which is based on a belief system.

One faith group says, “If you can’t solve a problem, kill someone.” The other faith group says, “Killing people is not a good problem solver. Stop the killing; let’s solve the problem.”

Walt Johanson, White Rock

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Fight bullying every day
Next story
LETTERS: Strength in numbers

Just Posted

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

Surrey’s Earth Day party to feature Sam Roberts in matinee concert

Party for the Planet event set for April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Firefighters stand with Cloverdale students on Pink Shirt Day

Surrey Fire Department dropped by Cloverdale Learning Centre on Pink Shirt Day to show support

Surrey MP steps down as chair of Liberal Pacific Caucus in wake of Atwal controversy

Randeep Sarai announced his decision on Twitter

Surrey’s FVDED fest to feature rapper Future, DJ Kygo this summer

Lineup for the annual music festival announced Wednesday

Surrey’s Sanehpreet Basra looks to provincials after training with NextGEN field hockey team

Member of Panthers Field Hockey Club says training camp in California was ‘intense’ but fun

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

Yoga and meditation course latest target for anti-SOGI school trustee

New course questioned by Chilliwack school trustee, despite similar content in classes for 15 years

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->