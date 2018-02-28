LETTERS: Both sides down to faith

Editor:

Re: Assisted deaths divide hospices, Feb. 16.

The debate around euthanasia is divisive. Ironically, the debate is between religions, for and against.

One participant stated, “faith is a belief system.” It is not. Precepts are formed into a belief system, also called “dogma.”

Faith is the capacity to believe in something not scientifically, philosophically or existentially verifiable. Thus, when promoters of euthanasia say, “(officials look) through the eyes of the patients and what their needs are, what’s best for them,” they are making a statement of faith.

Say it isn’t so? Are any of those precepts scientifically verifiable? Do ill patients existentially know what their needs are, what is best for them? Healthy people don’t even know that! Are these precepts based on philosophical, logical conclusions? No. Let’s be honest: the case for euthanasia is based on faith. It is a dogma.

The question should be re-presented as a moral matter, which is based on a belief system.

One faith group says, “If you can’t solve a problem, kill someone.” The other faith group says, “Killing people is not a good problem solver. Stop the killing; let’s solve the problem.”

Walt Johanson, White Rock