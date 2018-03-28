LETTERS: Bureaucracy in the crosshairs

Editor: Re: High-speed rail ‘could help relocation,’ March 23.

Editor:

Re: High-speed rail ‘could help relocation,’ March 23.

Unfortunately, you did not ask newly minted Liberal MP Gordie Hogg (South Surrey-White Rock) what he thought of his good friend and leader Justin Trudeau misleading to the Canadian public about Bill C71.

Contrary to the prime minister’s claim, presentation of a valid firearms licence has been required for decades in order to purchase ammunition or a firearm. What is different is that the chief firearms officer in each province must validate the licence before the transaction occurs.

There has not been a single reported case of a forged firearms licence, so clearly this is bureaucracy for the sake of bureaucracy.

I have read C71, and you will search in vain for even a single mention of actions that will address the criminal use of firearms. Indeed, the “gun control” activists that essentially wrote this bill have publicly stated they are not interested in the criminal use of firearms, only in taking guns away from law-abiding citizens.

And it is very curious that the bill states that records from the abandoned long-gun registry will be made available to the government of Quebec. The previous bill passed by the Conservatives required that all copies of those records be destroyed. The legality of this was confirmed by a decision of the Supreme Court of Canada.

So who in government or the RCMP has been illegally storing copies of those records, so that they can be turned over to Quebec? Another good question to ask.

Edward Beauregard, Surrey

• • •

Changes to the gun-licensing laws will have little to no effect on the current gun violence.

Criminals rarely have licences, so why add more red tape?

Police know who are likely to be in possession of illegal weapons but are hampered by libertarian search-and-seizure laws. We need changes in the laws that will allow the targeting of known criminals. Stop handcuffing the police.

Secondly, we need laws that severely penalize those in possession of unlicensed weapons. A mild slap on the wrist only generates more contempt of our laws.

Gun laws need to target the problems not just create more bureaucracy.

R.P. Winch, White Rock

Most Read

