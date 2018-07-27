LETTERS: Citizens betrayed again

Re: MLA decries ‘fire sale,’ July 18

Editor:

Re: MLA decries ‘fire sale,’ July 18.

How the B.C. auditor general does not find “evidence of bid rigging, collusion or bias” in the fact that 14 government properties were sold to a single builder, Wesbild Holdings, for only 66 per cent of their value, and Wesbild – in various forms – donated $900,000 to the BC Liberal Party, makes one question how much evidence do you need.

The people of B.C. were effectively robbed so the BC Liberals could help their budget and benefit their friend.

B.C. voters continue to be betrayed by their politicians.

Bernhard Dandyk, Surrey

