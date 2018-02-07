LETTERS: Clarifying the context

Editor: Re: New MP has a choice to make, Jan. 26 letters.

Editor:

Re: New MP has a choice to make, Jan. 26 letters.

I’d like to thank Bart Jessup for his letter to the editor of Jan. 26 regarding the Canada Summer Jobs Program and its requirement for compliance with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Let me say at the outset that I am sorry the context around the Canada Summer Jobs requirement was unclear. I have clarified with the minister that in no way do an organization’s values or belief system factor into the program.

In recent years, there have been a number of complaints that some organizations were actually working actively to undermine Canadians’ rights as outlined in the Constitution. The program’s requirement is intended to clarify that activities that do not respect Canadians’ rights will not be supported.

The Canada Summer Jobs program is focused on opportunities for youth employment while ensuring that the rights of Canadians are supported, and it deserves our support.

Gordie Hogg, MP Surrey-White Rock

Previous story
COLUMN: Dianne Watts still has a lot to offer

Just Posted

Alleged child molester arrested at South Surrey border

U.S. officials detain 33-year-old bus passenger at Pacific Highway crossing

‘Onegin’: New take on classic Russian tale comes to Surrey enjoying ‘a really long, beautiful life’

Acclaimed musical, created by Amiel Gladstone and Veda Hille, on B.C. tour

Surrey taking “evidence-based” approach to pot, mayor says

Linda Hepner says city has developed “balanced, appropriate and evidence-based approach”

Lord Tweedsmuir cheerleading team headed to world championships

Cloverdale team headed to Orlando for the World School Cheerleading Championship this weekend

Sports tent bounced from Surrey shopping mall

Guildford Town Centre ordered Surrey Lacrosse Association to take its promotional tent down

South Surrey group crocheting comfort for homeless

Women gather Saturday to craft plastic-bag sleeping mats

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

VIDEO: Canada’s biggest Parkour park nominated for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Public input from across B.C. now being sought on revitalizing the ALR

Stakeholder meetings are slated to be held in various communities over the next six weeks

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Feb. 7 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey and area

Most Read