LETTERS: Clarifying the context

Editor:

Re: New MP has a choice to make, Jan. 26 letters.

I’d like to thank Bart Jessup for his letter to the editor of Jan. 26 regarding the Canada Summer Jobs Program and its requirement for compliance with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Let me say at the outset that I am sorry the context around the Canada Summer Jobs requirement was unclear. I have clarified with the minister that in no way do an organization’s values or belief system factor into the program.

In recent years, there have been a number of complaints that some organizations were actually working actively to undermine Canadians’ rights as outlined in the Constitution. The program’s requirement is intended to clarify that activities that do not respect Canadians’ rights will not be supported.

The Canada Summer Jobs program is focused on opportunities for youth employment while ensuring that the rights of Canadians are supported, and it deserves our support.

Gordie Hogg, MP Surrey-White Rock