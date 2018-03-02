LETTERS: Clearer view for adult show

Editor: Re: ‘Adult-entertainment’ rules questioned, Feb. 21

Re: ‘Adult-entertainment’ rules questioned, Feb. 21

I would like to applaud the White Rock city council members that passed the new bylaw designating the Central Plaza/Royal Place area as the permitted zone for adult entertainment.

As the promoter of the Ladies Night, we too were very frustrated with how the city dealt with bringing the event to our town. At the provincial level we were approved, but the city was not clear if an actual bylaw existed that prohibited the show (‘Ladies Night’ event goes on despite setback, Nov. 29.)

We voiced our concern for clarity, and they responded!

Council finally understands that our shows contain no frontal nudity and is a great way to bring some much-needed fun and entertainment to a younger demographic.

The new bylaw is a clear and concise approach to bringing this type of entertainment to town. We look forward to working with businesses in the new zone in the very near future.

Just in time for the election, I suppose?

Brooke Colby, White Rock

EDITORIAL: End of the line for Surrey MP

