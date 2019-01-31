LETTERS: Concrete city by the sea

Editor:

Over the holidays we had some friends visiting us from West Vancouver and we wanted to show off our beautiful city by the sea.

During a walk along Johnston Road our visitors were surprised by the huge size of concrete walkways, with very little atmosphere, resembling the sidewalks in Shanghai more than in a small cozy town like White Rock.

We drove to the water for a walk along the pier and looked for a parking spot, showing off the new parking facility on the corner of Vidal and Victoria.

This looks like a bunker during wartime, one of the visitors commented.

Standing in front of the building, it was hard to disagree.

Our walk to the pier, along or rather through another large area of concrete, gave rise to the question: “Is your mayor part owner of a concrete/cement making company?” Well, we have a new mayor now.

But we have to live in the concrete city by the sea.

Hans Weirich, White Rock

