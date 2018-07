Editor:

Re: WR council remuneration totals $300,000 for 2017, July 4.

Do the math, as I’m sure all PAN readers did the same thing when they read the above article.

According to your article, City of White Rock’s total payroll is $12,939,556, with a population of 20,000.

White Rock’s payroll cost per resident: $646.98.

City of Surrey’s total payroll is $185.2 million, with a population of 500,000.

Surrey’s payroll cost per resident: $370.40.

‘Nuff said.

Norman Mangnall, White Rock