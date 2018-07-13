LETTERS: Coyne a phrase for playground

Editor: Re: Naming contest for playground underway, June 13.

Re: Naming contest for playground underway, June 13.

I would suggest the name for the playground addition near Centennial Park be called Coyne Common.

Vin Coyne has been one of the builders of our community. From helping start little league baseball, as editor of the local paper, as a longtime council man and freeman of the city, he has been front-and-centre with the elder community, hospital development and many other community activities.

It would seem appropriate to add his name to the many parks named after builders of White Rock city.

Paul Hough, Surrey

Most Read

