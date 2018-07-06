Letter-writer C.S. Nichols suggests pedestrians – particularly those with difficulties – will be endangered crossing North Bluff. (Aaron Hinks photo)

LETTERS: Difficult to get around on foot

Editor: This important crossing is not only difficult but dangerous.

Editor:

I brought the following problem to the attention of the City of White Rock’ engineering and municipal operations director via email.

I received an immediate reply but with no solution to the situation.

We who live south of North Bluff Road (16 Avenue) and east of Johnston Road (152 Street)have a major problem due to construction.

We have two legal ways to cross North Bluff on foot, and they are at the traffic lights at Johnston and Best (154) streets.

Now, the southeast corner of North Bluff and Johnston is uneven and laden with gravel.

For seniors and those who are disabled – using canes and walkers – or who have low vision, this important crossing is now not only difficult but dangerous.

We need a safe way to cross North Bluff. Surely there is a solution before there is an accident involving a pedestrian.

C.S. Nichols, White Rock

