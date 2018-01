Editor: It appears certain dog owners are not aware of the concept of “full.”

Editor:

Here’s a picture of two garbage bins at South Meridian Park, 16187 12 Ave. in South Surrey.

It appears certain dog owners are not aware of the concept of “full.”

Some also have difficulty with reading, letting their pets run freely in this leash-only sports field.

Emile Fuchs, Surrey