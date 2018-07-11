LETTERS: Doing nothing will cost dearly

Editor: It would be expensive to move the track. Not doing anything has an unintended greater cost.

Coming or going, I’d like to say bye-bye to the train in the White Rock/Crescent Beach area that runs along the coastline track.

Once a wistful vision of adventure whistling around the bend, and the sole connector for isolated communities, the train evolved into an unintentional killing machine. Yes, the foolish play games and walk in danger zones on the track, but who among us hasn’t done dangerous things, especially in youth?

Passenger trains are swifter than we imagine, and the increasingly longer freight trains carrying dangerous goods regularly block access to emergency vehicles.

It would be expensive to move the track to a less-populated area. Not doing anything has an unintended greater cost.

Maria Pavlik, Surrey