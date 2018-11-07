LETTERS: Don’t feel bad for RV owners

Editor:

Re: South Surrey residents dispute eviction, Nov. 2.

There are a few inaccuracies in your front-page story regarding Parklander Motor & Trailer Court.

The property sale was delayed by the owner to allow people to find alternative sites for their RVs. They had a good advance notification of the business closing down.

The majority of the people living there took advantage of this time and sourced out their options successfully and relocated.

One of the guys in this article is not even a B.C. resident. He is a resident of Alberta.

These guys are actually just hanging in going for a cash grab. Don’t feel sorry for them.

Susan Aitchison, Langley