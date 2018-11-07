LETTERS: Don’t feel bad for RV owners

Editor: Re: South Surrey residents dispute eviction, Nov. 2.

Editor:

Re: South Surrey residents dispute eviction, Nov. 2.

There are a few inaccuracies in your front-page story regarding Parklander Motor & Trailer Court.

The property sale was delayed by the owner to allow people to find alternative sites for their RVs. They had a good advance notification of the business closing down.

The majority of the people living there took advantage of this time and sourced out their options successfully and relocated.

One of the guys in this article is not even a B.C. resident. He is a resident of Alberta.

These guys are actually just hanging in going for a cash grab. Don’t feel sorry for them.

Susan Aitchison, Langley

Previous story
LETTERS: SkyTrain over LRT a sound idea

Just Posted

White Rock ‘hits pause button’ on highrises

Council scrutinizes Lower Johnston Road projects that already received development permits

TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

Kevin Desmond says he’ll work with Surrey, and the region’s 22 other mayors

South Surrey cannabis startup faces ‘discrimination’ from Facebook, Kickstarter

Justin Lloyd’s product, ‘The Edibles Kit’ was suspended from Kickstarter after securing $10,000

Surrey school district ‘restructuring’ superintendents department

New assistant superintendent role to be filled next year: district

Compassion for Delta police officer following addiction struggle

Retired judge says officer shouldn’t lose job even though he falsified opioid prescriptions

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

UPDATE: Golden Ears Park will still have first come, first serve camping

BC Parks backs off 100 per cent reservable sites after public outcry

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry sold out for vehicle passengers

Last three sailings for Thursday full

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

Most Read

l -->