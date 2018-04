Editor: I think it’s time you removed the obligation to sign into Facebook to post an opinion

Editor:

I think it’s about time you removed the obligation to sign into a Facebook account to post an opinion for your news at www.peacearchnews.com

In lieu of the scandal with Facebook and many people deciding to opt out of this medium, it is archaic of you to continue to promote that practice in order to let your opinions be known.

Pam Postle, Surrey