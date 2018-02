Editor:

Re: Democracy Direct to form coalition, Feb. 2.

White Rock does not need another coalition that votes along party lines nor a mayor that is a figurehead.

We need representatives that are going to think about the greater good, not a select group of citizens with an agenda. We need strong leadership that can guide us through the changes the lie before us.

Let’s get smart this time, and not repeat the mistakes of the past.

Darwin Nickel, White Rock