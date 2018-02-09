LETTERS: Driver training saves in many ways

Editor:

ICBC could save money and we would have fewer injuries and deaths with mandatory driver training. You can now get a licence without formal training, although restrictions are lifted earlier with training.

It isn’t enough.

Drivers involved in collisions should also have to learn defensive driving. Regardless of fault, there is always more to learn.

I am grateful for the training I received. I learned to drive for the conditions, slowing when roads are slippery. I learned to watch other drivers and anticipate their moves as best I could. I learned to watch for children, other pedestrians, cyclists and animals who might suddenly dart into my path.

I learned that yielding was not a measure of weakness and is often the best course of action. I learned that aggressive drivers don’t always get to their destination faster, and more importantly, they don’t always get there.

A fast-moving vehicle is a sort of weapon and it needs better regulation of those who use it.

Irene Plett, Surrey