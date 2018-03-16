LETTERS: Dump site a shame

Editor:

Re: White Rock, Surrey ‘looking like a dump,’ Feb. 14.

During the past number of years, we have seen an increase in garbage on building sites, and I have seen the dumping on a construction site here in White Rock by other building trades over this same period.

Three-and-a-half years ago, one house fell into disrepair after being sold and resold. Rather than being rented during a period where rents are difficult to find, it became a shelter for unfortunate people who would retire each evening for the comfort of a dry, warm place to sleep.

The new owners left the building to decline even further, and left the city boulevard and the yard to become overgrown.

After a year or two, kitchen cabinets and appliances were tossed onto the yard and were there for months on end. As well, a landscaping firm, seeing mounds of garbage, backed onto the city boulevard and left large heaps of broken concrete and brick rubble twice in one week.

During this same period, a concrete truck with its huge drum revolving cleaned out several wheelbarrows full onto the city boulevard where it still sits in a large heap months later.

To look at this construction site, it appears large, yet in fact it is a very small lot with a new tall house. To drive by, you would think it was a city works yard.

After more than three years, this ongoing debacle in White Rock is a shame.

Bill Iley, White Rock