LETTERS: Everywhere a sign

Editor: Are things really so bad that we need to be shamed into behaving at our kids’ baseball game?

Editor:

Don’t get me wrong, I know we’ve got it way better than most in this world.

But there’s no denying the pressures and stressors of rapid change and financial strain are catching up with us, and it looks like the emotional side-effects are bringing out some of our worst qualities and characteristics.

But are things really so bad that we need to be publicly shamed into behaving at our kids’ baseball game?

It appears so. Imagine that. Signs in the park telling grown-ups to act like grown-ups! Insisting we leave our troubles behind and let the kids have their fun without the embarrassment of a bench brawling parent.

In not so many words, that’s exactly what the sign says.

Of course, signs have been telling us what to do for years, and for years we’ve been ignoring them like it’s the only way to get back at the system for doing all those self-serving and demoralizing things.

Whatever the reason, the result is always the same; more signs and expensive campaigns telling us to do things that we should never have to be told. It’s a vicious, taxpayer-funded cycle that’s been driven by a personal accountability crisis like never before. And it’s hardly surprising it’s happened during a huge growth in mind-bending highly addictive technology that’s responsible for a lot of careless and irresponsible behaviour.

Unfortunately, technology’s dark side has unfolded just like they said it would! But we can’t blame everything on technology, especially when it comes to being human! That’s our job.

As much as we hate politicians wasting tax dollars and telling us what to do, we sure have a funny way of showing it.

John Freeman, White Rock