LETTERS: Evolution of church, state

Editor: Re: Urban Myth of separation, March 23 letters.

Re: Urban myth of separation, March 23 letters.

Letter-writer Walter Johnson states: “The Dogma of ‘separation of church and state’ is an urban myth” and “has millions of worshippers.”

Far from it, as it is a competing negotiable model that is evolving in Canada that does not have millions treating it with the reverence and a deep love appropriate to a deity, i.e. worshipping it.

Even though Canada’s relationship between religion and state isn’t completely settled and secure in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, judicial interpretation over time will define the meaning of “freedom of religion” and “separation of church and state.”

It will most likely be more than a popular metaphor and model that we see today widely adopted in many liberal democracies, including Canada.

Robert Soulikias, White Rock

