LETTERS: Falling behind in essentials

I’m the great grandmother of twin baby girls. The mother, over 40, had a C-section and did everything right – vitamins, walking, swimming, yoga – to have healthy babies.

They were under five pounds and had to stay in hospital.

A week later, the mother had to leave the hospital. She had planned to nurse the baby girls but had to find other accommodations. Separated from her babies, she developed very high blood pressure, was back in hospital, which she should never have had to leave.

It’s so unacceptable. Where is the compassion for new mothers? The people whom we elect seem to have forgotten our children, our resources to the future.

That’s what they preach.

Our health care is very bad. We have a finger in the dike and are flooding out. The government is welcoming new citizens into Canada, but they seem to forget about more doctors, nurses, hospitals even schools.

Yes, I know, they say they are building hospitals and schools. But we all know how far behind these very essential services are.

I’m sending this letter to as many MLAs as I have addresses for. I urge anyone who feels as upset as I am over any incident, with health care, please do the same.

A.A. Richardson, Surrey