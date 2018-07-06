LETTERS: Falling behind in essentials

Editor: The people whom we elect seem to have forgotten our children, our resources to the future.

Editor:

I’m the great grandmother of twin baby girls. The mother, over 40, had a C-section and did everything right – vitamins, walking, swimming, yoga – to have healthy babies.

They were under five pounds and had to stay in hospital.

A week later, the mother had to leave the hospital. She had planned to nurse the baby girls but had to find other accommodations. Separated from her babies, she developed very high blood pressure, was back in hospital, which she should never have had to leave.

It’s so unacceptable. Where is the compassion for new mothers? The people whom we elect seem to have forgotten our children, our resources to the future.

That’s what they preach.

Our health care is very bad. We have a finger in the dike and are flooding out. The government is welcoming new citizens into Canada, but they seem to forget about more doctors, nurses, hospitals even schools.

Yes, I know, they say they are building hospitals and schools. But we all know how far behind these very essential services are.

I’m sending this letter to as many MLAs as I have addresses for. I urge anyone who feels as upset as I am over any incident, with health care, please do the same.

A.A. Richardson, Surrey

Previous story
LETTERS: Striving for calm amid traffic chaos

Just Posted

High school, swim club offer counselling following train death of South Surrey teen

Elgin Park Secondary open today for students affected by ‘terrible accident’

More parking spaces in Surrey if fire hydrant rule change approved

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Clayton community centre to create home for threatened frogs

There may be no red-legged frogs in Clayton Park now, but the new centre is hoping to change that

Brown ocean water at White Rock beach caused by ‘algae bloom’

City released a notice Thursday, saying the water is safe

Bad-guy role in TUTS’ ‘Cinderella’ suits Surrey-raised actor Michael Wild

Six-week run on Stanley Park stage ‘like a mini vacation’ for Michael Wild

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

UPDATED: Report finds cause for penalty for B.C. car dealer after fatal accident

Exclusive: WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand following his own near-death experience

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Most Read

l -->