LETTERS: Feeding birds ‘junk food’ diet isn’t helping anyone

Editor:

I want to thank the reporter who took the front page photo on the Jan. 18 issue of Peace Arch News. It shows an older gentleman supposedly making friends with the gulls on White Rock Promenade.

I’m sure the man has good intentions but he and other people have been feeding the gulls, crows and pigeons there without considering the outcome of their actions. For a few selfish moments of “feeling good,” he and his friends are creating serious problems for us and the local wildlife.

The obvious result is that now none of us can walk there with anything in our hands without being mobbed by gulls.

They and the pigeons and crows see us as a source of food and swoop and dive at us to get their fix. Anyone foolish enough to brave the gauntlet of beaks, claws and airborne poop is welcome to it. I’ll go elsewhere, as I’m sure many others will. Is that what we want for our waterfront?

Less obvious is the overpopulation of these three voracious species who replace local and migrating shorebirds. Their numbers overwhelm through competition and predation.

As well, these birds carry diseases that can be passed on through their droppings and contaminated feet. Local coyotes, raccoons and rats may also sniff out this free fix and then we’ll really have a problem.

Hopefully, White Rock council will have the will to ban this behaviour at the beach. It is a crime against wildlife to make them addicts of our junk food.

So what will the future bring? Will we see stale doughnuts and seeds being sold at the beach as bird feed or will we see nature as it should be?

I, for one, would rather visit the beach and see wildlife behaving as nature intended.

I want to see the many varieties of birds that live and migrate through our bay living their lives unhindered by us.

If people want to help they can donate money or volunteer at local wildlife refuges or nature organizations. Feeding birds junk food is not helping.

Wayne Linehan, White Rock

Previous story
LETTERS: Disabled parking spaces not for convenience for able-bodied
Next story
LETTERS: Question raised by pier rescue

Just Posted

Surrey man arrested after ‘large amount’ of narcotics seized at Creston border crossing

Varinderpal Nijjer, 41, was released on bail from Cranbrook provincial court on Wednesday

VIDEO: SFU Surrey celebrates Robbie Burns Day

Jim Gallacher gave the “Address to a Haggis”

Surrey to build $3.7-million Kabaddi sports ‘facility’

This project is separate from a 2,200-seat stadium eyed for Bear Creek Park

Surrey election fraud investigation continues, with no charges yet

Wake Up Surrey complained to the Surrey RCMP four months ago about alleged widespread election fraud

‘Diverse Francophones’ exhibit will highlight Surrey’s Haitian, Mauritian communities

Museum of Surrey’s next community showcase opens Thursday, Feb. 7

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Should the Granville Bridge be reduced to four vehicle lanes?

Vancouver city council is set to discuss a report on the eight-lane bridge next week

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary in Duncan

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Most Read

l -->