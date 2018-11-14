LETTERS: Few changes for homeless

Editor: Re: Homeless claims unjustifiable, Oct. 31 letters.

Editor:

Re: Homeless claims unjustifiable, Oct. 31 letters.

I wanted to thank you for running Dr. Jeff Shantz’s letter regarding homeless people in our community and how the homeless have been treated. As Shantz points out, these are residents of our communities regardless where we live.

It has never been true that we are all born equal. I am constantly aware that “but by the grace of God go I,” in that I may have had a disability or trauma, or simply bad luck that put me out onto the street.

As Shantz points out, many are working poor, which is entirely understandable when ordinary houses in areas where there is work cost $1 million plus. Only those with really good jobs can afford rents that take most of your income.

When the homeless organize, they are attacked by people like columnist Tom Fletcher (Businesses, residents plagued by squatters, Oct. 26). In Elizabethan times, the poor were simply put on carts and shipped to another community. Remember, it was just a little over five years ago that Abbotsford sprayed chicken manure on a homeless camp.

I think it is shameful that in a country as rich as Canada that everyone does not have a home. We can and must do better! No one should have to live in a tent.

Fraser Crinklaw, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: McCallum’s SkyTrain push could have legs

Just Posted

MPs meet with Surrey council to discuss RCMP, LRT

Federal government to have quarterly meetings with Surrey

Hogg curious if a new recreation centre is needed in Grandview Heights

South Surrey-White Rock MP to host a Town Hall Meeting tonight

White Rock developer seeks legal opinion

Previously-approved 12-storey projects under study by current council

WATCH: Goalie from North Delta scores in AHL hockey game

Tristan Jarry makes history for Penguins by hitting an empty net

Fluterrific returning to North Delta Rec Centre

The annual flute concert will showcase music from all genres on Sunday, Nov. 18

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Tubing, skating, light display part of new winter festival in Vancouver

Set to open Nov. 23, the six-week festival will take over Vancouver’s Concord Pacific Centre

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Regulatory confusion over ‘toxic’ stink near Abbotsford school

Officials sniffing out which regulators responsible for enforcing compliance at neighbouring property

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Most Read

l -->