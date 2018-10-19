LETTERS: Fishing class structure

Editor: It seems like there are three different rules for fishing. Shouldn’t there only be one?

Editor:

The average fisherman goes out with over $1,000 worth of gear, and that’s without a boat or transportation.

Surrey is the only city in the Lower Mainland that doesn’t have a fishing sporting goods store.

Why is that?

Before you could buy your licences online, you would have to leave Surrey to purchase them.

Sport fishing is worth more to the economy of B.C. than the commercial fishery – and hunting isn’t far behind. Surrey only has one small hunting-goods store, which isn’t allowed to expand.

The mighty Fraser River is close enough for the average sports fisherman to enjoy the sport. Only the bar fishing method is open now. Probably only 10 per cent of the roughly 2,000 fishermen that hit the river when the sockeye run is open use this method of fishing.

The sockeye run is over now but the bar fishing method does not catch chum, which are starting to run. The DFO does its best to keep sports fishermen off the river. The native fisheries had days of opening and the whole river was covered with nets so no sockeye could escape.

It seems like there are three different rules for fishing. In all fairness, shouldn’t there only be one?

Dave Plett, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: Glowing kudos and ‘non-endorsements’

Just Posted

BREAKING: Former Surrey cop gets four-month ‘jail sentence to be served in the community’

Dario Devic will be under house arrest for two months after Creep Catchers bust in Surrey

Seniors sing, dance, raise money in Surrey to help much younger performers

The Vaudevillians plan annual ‘bursary shows’ at Surrey Arts Centre

COLUMN: Glowing kudos and ‘non-endorsements’

MP’s high praise for a White Rock candidate – then clarification – doesn’t come off as advertised

Elementary students host Surrey mayoral candidates

Five hopefuls field questions at Crescent Park Elementary

Surrey-based podcast focuses on Canadian true crime

Corus Entertainment’s Curiouscast picks up Dark Poutine

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

5 to start your day

Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank, ex-Surrey cop to appear in court after Creep Catchers sting and more

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Feds dead set against ‘ridiculous’ quotas to replace steel, aluminum tariffs

Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.

Most Read

l -->