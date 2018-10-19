LETTERS: Fishing class structure

Editor: It seems like there are three different rules for fishing. Shouldn’t there only be one?

The average fisherman goes out with over $1,000 worth of gear, and that’s without a boat or transportation.

Surrey is the only city in the Lower Mainland that doesn’t have a fishing sporting goods store.

Why is that?

Before you could buy your licences online, you would have to leave Surrey to purchase them.

Sport fishing is worth more to the economy of B.C. than the commercial fishery – and hunting isn’t far behind. Surrey only has one small hunting-goods store, which isn’t allowed to expand.

The mighty Fraser River is close enough for the average sports fisherman to enjoy the sport. Only the bar fishing method is open now. Probably only 10 per cent of the roughly 2,000 fishermen that hit the river when the sockeye run is open use this method of fishing.

The sockeye run is over now but the bar fishing method does not catch chum, which are starting to run. The DFO does its best to keep sports fishermen off the river. The native fisheries had days of opening and the whole river was covered with nets so no sockeye could escape.

It seems like there are three different rules for fishing. In all fairness, shouldn’t there only be one?

Dave Plett, Surrey