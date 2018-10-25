LETTERS: Focus on prevention

Editor:

Early this summer, while walking in the 15200-block of 17 Avenue, I happened to notice a large quantity of tree branches and other combustible material piled against a fence in the rear of one of the properties on that block.

I went to the South Surrey fire station shortly after to report this, as I felt it was a serious fire risk, especially in light of the hot and dry weather and the large number of wildfires occurring throughout B.C. If someone were to toss a cigarette or match into that area, a fire would erupt and spread quickly to the fence, the trees and even to the structures immediately behind the fence.

I spoke with a couple of young firefighters, who began to record the details. A more senior officer came along and said this was not their problem, but rather a bylaw problem, and I should contact the City of Surrey.

I was quite taken aback by that attitude; it seemed like he could have cared less. I thought Surrey Fire Services prided itself on prevention, but it certainly wasn’t evident in this case.

A while later, I did contact the city. They replied promptly that they would look into the matter and I would hear back from them.

To date I have heard nothing further from them.

Out of curiosity, I went by that location again on Oct. 16. Sadly, the pile is still there and still a fire hazard in my opinion.

Disappointing to say the least.

Don Campbell, Surrey