A Dec. 4 crash with an overheight vehicle reduced the 152 Street/Highway 99 to southbound traffic while repairs are underway. (File photo)

LETTERS: Four-lane furor passed them by

Editor: Re: ‘Waiting since 2006’ for bigger overpass, Jan. 19.

Editor:

Re: ‘Waiting since 2006’ for bigger overpass, Jan. 19.

So White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer says it is “totally insane” that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is not using the opportunity to build a four-lane bridge over Highway 99.

Has he, during the past years, met with the then and now ministers of transportation to push the case for a four-lane overpass ? We elect mayors and councillors to take action, not just to make insulting statements when asked by the media.

If Surrey Coun. Tom Gill has been waiting since 2006, why did his council allow the building of a small mall across the street from an existing facility with large stores? Now it will be much more expensive to build a four-lane bridge with the buildings on the south side of 152 Street.

Did he and/or the mayors of Surrey pound on the doors of the provincial government instead of “pondering why that has not been done to date?”

Suggest reporter Tracy Holmes has a followup interview with these two gentlemen and ask: “Did you, and if so when, did you meet with the minister to push for a four-lane overpass?”

Wolfgang Schmitz, White Rock

More pressing White Rock issues

Editor:

Re: ‘Waiting since 2006’ for bigger overpass, Jan. 19.

White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer has recently been adamant about doubling the width of the overpass at 152 Street and Highway 99.

Except that location isn’t in White Rock.

If only he showed as much passion for the residents of the city he represents, such as listening to their concerns about safe drinking water, condo towers that violate the OCP and needless vanity projects such as the Vidal Street parkade.

Or perhaps by drawing attention to an issue in Surrey, Meyer hopes we’ll overlook the carnage he and his fellow White Rock Coalition members are bringing down upon our ‘City by the Sea’?

Anthony Manning, White Rock

Previous story
EDITORIAL: White Rock/South Surrey taxpayers deserve better than silent treatment
Next story
LETTERS: Matter of faith and humanity

Just Posted

Sudden death near White Rock shelter

Investigation turned over to BC Coroners

Overpass update issued by transportation ministry

Progress on 152 Street bridge includes installation of steel girders

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board donates $10,500 to Surrey Food Bank

FVREB donates $25,000 to the local food banks in the region

City defends $288K spent on Surrey Outreach Team along 135A Street

KPU professor researching 135A Street population says money may have been better spent elsewhere

Should Surrey start its own version of the Sun Run?

Local realtor gathering support for annual run in downtown Surrey

VIDEO: Study reveals ‘sobering’ truths about drug use on Surrey’s 135A Street

KPU professor categorizes his findings thus far as ‘interesting, but not surprising’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Extradition hearing wraps for Lower Mainland developer

A judge will rule next month on extradition for Mark Chandler.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

Most Read

l -->