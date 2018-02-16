LETTERS: Four-lane furor passed them by

A Dec. 4 crash with an overheight vehicle reduced the 152 Street/Highway 99 to southbound traffic while repairs are underway. (File photo)

Re: ‘Waiting since 2006’ for bigger overpass, Jan. 19.

So White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer says it is “totally insane” that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is not using the opportunity to build a four-lane bridge over Highway 99.

Has he, during the past years, met with the then and now ministers of transportation to push the case for a four-lane overpass ? We elect mayors and councillors to take action, not just to make insulting statements when asked by the media.

If Surrey Coun. Tom Gill has been waiting since 2006, why did his council allow the building of a small mall across the street from an existing facility with large stores? Now it will be much more expensive to build a four-lane bridge with the buildings on the south side of 152 Street.

Did he and/or the mayors of Surrey pound on the doors of the provincial government instead of “pondering why that has not been done to date?”

Suggest reporter Tracy Holmes has a followup interview with these two gentlemen and ask: “Did you, and if so when, did you meet with the minister to push for a four-lane overpass?”

Wolfgang Schmitz, White Rock

More pressing White Rock issues

White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer has recently been adamant about doubling the width of the overpass at 152 Street and Highway 99.

Except that location isn’t in White Rock.

If only he showed as much passion for the residents of the city he represents, such as listening to their concerns about safe drinking water, condo towers that violate the OCP and needless vanity projects such as the Vidal Street parkade.

Or perhaps by drawing attention to an issue in Surrey, Meyer hopes we’ll overlook the carnage he and his fellow White Rock Coalition members are bringing down upon our ‘City by the Sea’?

Anthony Manning, White Rock