The City of White Rock issued an apology this month for being unable to save the empress tree for its Memorial Park project. (File photo)

LETTERS: Frustration as city branches out

Editor: Re: City issues apology for park tree, March 2; Upset over early-morn tree cutting, Feb. 28.

Editor:

Re: City issues apology for park tree, March 2.

Apologies are not enough. Where is the leadership, where were the experts?

How could a city become such a barren mess? Why was not an expert horticulturalist brought in before the disaster that necessitated removing the spectacular paulownia tomentosa from the head of the pier? I cannot count the number of times I stood beside visitors who were mesmerized by the beauty of the empress tree. Her outstanding mauve flowers gracing her branches. I relished giving them a bit of history about her and they seemed pleased to at least find out her name.

And now she is gone! Gone is the light shade that protected those sitting on the stairway benches – gazing out to the pier and beyond.

Actually, I could cry about this very beautiful loss to our city. Out she went because some designer felt we should have more concrete on our already-tiny park. Someone who didn’t listen to all those people who joined me at the public hearings and said we wanted grass and maybe a few more trees for shade.

A month or two ago I was shocked to see that six or seven of the other beautiful shade trees that graced the top of Memorial Park Drive had been cut down and were being loaded into trucks. What a sad decision. Not to mention the mess of more cut trees left at the bottom of the ‘hump’ – another ridiculous plan! And did I forget to mention the 4:45 a.m. cutting of the mature trees on Johnston Road?

Who are these people that are responsible for making these inane decisions? What happened to representation of the people of White Rock?

Susan Potzold, White Rock

• • •

Re: Upset over early-morn tree cutting, Feb. 28.

Where have all the shade trees gone?

Cut down sadly!

Where have all the shade trees gone

From Johnston Road?

Where have all the shade trees gone?

Taken on one Sunday morn…

When will they ever learn?

When will they ever learn?

C.S.Nichols, White Rock

