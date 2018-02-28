LETTERS: Getting a grip on a health hazard

An open letter to our seniors population.
We are once again experiencing very challenging weather conditions, and once again, I am witnessing a certain phenomenon that accompanies cold, icy weather.
That is people walking on icy sidewalks and roads with their hands in their pockets.
As a health-care provider, I implore you to be mindful of this habit. I know your hands are cold, but should you slip and fall you will not be able to get your hands out of your pockets fast enough to catch yourself. I think I speak for all the health-care providers of our community when I say that we hate seeing people cross our doors with terrible life-altering injuries that could have been prevented.
So, please, if you need to walk in this weather, buy warm gloves and a backpack so your hands are free to catch yourself if the worst happens.
And to the rest of the population, hopefully everyone has gotten the message: Clear your sidewalks!
Susy Tucker, White Rock