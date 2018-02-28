LETTERS: Getting a grip on a health hazard

Precautions that will prevent some life-altering injuries caused on slippery sidewalks can be easily taken, writes Susy Tucker. (Tracy Holmes photo)

An open letter to our seniors population.

We are once again experiencing very challenging weather conditions, and once again, I am witnessing a certain phenomenon that accompanies cold, icy weather.

That is people walking on icy sidewalks and roads with their hands in their pockets.

As a health-care provider, I implore you to be mindful of this habit. I know your hands are cold, but should you slip and fall you will not be able to get your hands out of your pockets fast enough to catch yourself. I think I speak for all the health-care providers of our community when I say that we hate seeing people cross our doors with terrible life-altering injuries that could have been prevented.

So, please, if you need to walk in this weather, buy warm gloves and a backpack so your hands are free to catch yourself if the worst happens.

And to the rest of the population, hopefully everyone has gotten the message: Clear your sidewalks!

Susy Tucker, White Rock