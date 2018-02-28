Precautions that will prevent some life-altering injuries caused on slippery sidewalks can be easily taken, writes Susy Tucker. (Tracy Holmes photo)

LETTERS: Getting a grip on a health hazard

An open letter to our seniors population.

An open letter to our seniors population.

We are once again experiencing very challenging weather conditions, and once again, I am witnessing a certain phenomenon that accompanies cold, icy weather.

That is people walking on icy sidewalks and roads with their hands in their pockets.

As a health-care provider, I implore you to be mindful of this habit. I know your hands are cold, but should you slip and fall you will not be able to get your hands out of your pockets fast enough to catch yourself. I think I speak for all the health-care providers of our community when I say that we hate seeing people cross our doors with terrible life-altering injuries that could have been prevented.

So, please, if you need to walk in this weather, buy warm gloves and a backpack so your hands are free to catch yourself if the worst happens.

And to the rest of the population, hopefully everyone has gotten the message: Clear your sidewalks!

Susy Tucker, White Rock

LETTERS: Both sides down to faith
Editorial: No easy solutions

Most Read

