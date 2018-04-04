LETTERS: Grateful for generosity of spirit

Editor:

Re: Working to turn ‘takers into givers,’ March 28.

It was with immense interest bordering on disbelief that I read your recent article outlining the contribution of John Volken to humankind in purr community and farther afield.

This kind man is saving and rebuilding the lives of so many people who have lost their way.

Yes he is a philanthropist and it would be very easy to say he can afford it.

My feeling is that many wealthy people do not have this sort of behaviour on their priority list. This degree of largesse is so totally incredible to me and genuinely warms my heart.

There are so very many people who are down and out and nobody cares.

This type of caring restores many a shattered lives. The level of care encompasses many kinds of assistance to shattered lives.

I have only one concern. There is so very much need right here in Canada that I am surprised so much aid is going to our neighbours to the south. Surely they must have adequate resources to help rescue their own people. Or am I being selfish thinking this way?

Before I go, Mr. Volken, please allow me to express my heartfelt appreciation for being so super generous to those in great need.

My admiration for you knows no bounds. God bless you.

M. Downey, Surrey

• • •

Thank you Peace Arch News for running the article on the work John Volken is doing to help drug addicted youth rebuild their lives.

I take my hat off to Volken for using his wealth to address a real crisis. His methods seem to be effective, as he realizes recovery takes time.

A young person turned around has many years to contribute to his/her family, community and country.

Thank you, Mr. Volken.

We need more of these stories to inspire others.

Patricia Kealy, White Rock