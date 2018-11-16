LETTERS: Haven’t had say on RCMP

Editor: Re: Surrey unanimously drops RCMP, LRT, Nov. 7.

Editor:

Re: Surrey unanimously drops RCMP, LRT, Nov. 7.

I have had a hard time since our recent Surrey election with Mayor Doug McCallum claiming the citizens have spoken.

Yes, he was voted in for mayor, but that doesn’t give him the right to ram down our throats his idea of changing our police force.

When you look at the results, you will see Surrey did speak but not in the way McCallum thinks.

There were 337,289 eligible voters – 110,902 people voted which leaves 226,369 whose voices were not heard. Out of the 110,902, McCallum received 41.08 per cent of votes, which gave him the position of mayor. Which leaves 58.19 per cent of votes that did not agree with his platform changing LRT to SkyTrain or having a city police instead of RCMP, a total waste of money.

He is deluded if he thinks having our own police force is going to stop this gang violence, it isn’t.

The City of Abbotsford has their own force and their gang violence is no better than ours. There were two recent gang related murders this last week, one in each city; what does that tell you?

When he was mayor before, he wasn’t interested in improving or assisting the RCMP, only in development. That’s why we voted him out.

God help us.

Hilary Thomas, Surrey

• • •

I voted for Mayor Doug McCallum and his team, wanting more than anything to see the last of Surrey First.

That is not to say that I supported his notion of a municipal police force. After all, there were no yes/no boxes on the ballot form for this option.

Anyone who thinks that crime and gangs in Surrey will be made to disappear by changing to a new police force is naïve, to say the least.

The RCMP have always provided dedicated service to the people of Surrey, and comment to the contrary is both egregious and disrespectful.

Only the people have the right to decide if the RCMP should be allowed to continue the service.

The City of Surrey should immediately initiate a referendum to decide the matter.

David Peelo, Surrey

Previous story
ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t
Next story
LETTERS: Towers part of housing crisis

Just Posted

‘Celebration stop’ in Surrey for Canada Winter Games torch

Event planned at Central City tower

Surrey arts community mourns Don Hutchinson, award-winning potter

For more than five decades, he made ‘extraordinary clay works out of his home and studio in Surrey’

Work on South Surrey’s Bailey bridge booked

Week-long closure of King George Boulevard structure to start Monday: ministry

Former Semiahmoo Totem star honoured by Volleyball BC

South Surrey’s Michael Dowhaniuk, now at UBC, awarded Ray Lepp Scholarship

‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

UK’s May appeals to public on Brexit, braces for more blows

British Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions from callers on a radio phone-in, the day after she vowed to stay in office

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Plaque installed in Prince Rupert to honour the memory of Shotaro Shimizu

$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Port Moody Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Const. Mark Simms have been in Cuba since March

Sunrise ceremony at B.C. legislature honours Louis Riel

Nov. 16 marks the 133rd anniversary of the Métis leader’s death

Most Read

l -->