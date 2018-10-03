Letters: Higher price than tickets

Editor: Re: ‘Not photo radar’ coming soon…, Sept. 19 column.

Editor:

Re: ‘Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas, Sept. 19 column.

Columnist Tom Fletcher, in his BC Views article, is dead right. If you use a radar device to photograph a vehicle going through a red light and measure its speed, it is photo radar.

I know that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth dislikes the term, as do most voters when they turfed out the NDP in 2001 on Gordon Campbell’s promise to eliminate it if his BC Liberals were elected.

As unpopular as it was then, and probably still is now, I argue that by doing so led us down the garden path to where we are now, the highest automobile insurance rates in the country. When you know your chances of getting caught for speeding are next to nil, you push the boundary. And we have been doing this for far too long. The result is that accidents and fatalities are up as are our insurance rates.

You can’t have it both ways, folks. Pay now by admitting that you are speeding and drive the speed limit – or pay later with higher rates to save ICBC from bankruptcy.

Simon Bergen-Henengouwen, White Rock

Previous story
COLUMN: Be thankful for our long-ignored Semiahmoo First Nations stewards
Next story
EDITORIAL: It’s time for Surrey and White Rock election candidates to stand and deliver

Just Posted

Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Event runs daily Oct. 5 to 31, ‘Scream’ train starts Oct. 19

Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

UPDATE: Surrey removes 1,060 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

City staff originally estimated about 200 signs were in violation of Surrey’s election sign rules

Delta actors bring WWI to life at Ladner’s Kirkland House

The re-enactment was in honour of the 100th anniversary of armistice and its effect on Deltans

Surrey candidates, slates say campaign signs should be banned on public property

City says it began taking down 1,060 signs in violation of election sign rules on Oct. 1

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Lower Mainland school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld attended psychiatric conference in Europe in July; board votes 5-2 against pay back

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

Most Read

l -->