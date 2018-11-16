LETTERS: Honest effort appreciated

Editor: I would like to thank the person who recovered my purse after I left it on the trunk of my car.

Editor:

I would like to thank the person who recovered my purse after I left it on the trunk of my car while helping my husband load a computer.

We didn’t notice it gone until we arrived at the shop. I called the police who referred me to the RCMP office where it was given by this very kind and honest person.

I was told you blew your horn, but we were listening to the Canucks – not good. I could not get your name for a reward, but please know you are in our prayers and will be blessed by the Lord. Thank you!

Kathy Coleman, Surrey