LETTERS: How else to handle critics

Editor: If I may, I’d like to express some positive feedback to council and mayor for the holidays.

In defence of Mayor Wayne Baldwin and council, I’d like to ask the sport politicos of White Rock to apply for the job of mayor to see how that would go.

He is a bit patriarchal – how else to handle childish and petty outbursts at open meetings? They can’t waste time.

Many people want all the upgrades without tax increases, or expect perfection – i.e garbage collection, pure water instantly.

This isn’t a perfect world.

Lisa Marie Gillis, White Rock

