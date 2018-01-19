LETTERS: Humans own their errors

Editor:

Re: Planning ahead to avoid impact, Jan. 10 letters.

Concerning the mishap at the 152 Street/Highway 99 overpass, a letter writer wrote: “The driver of the truck that hit the overpass has fault of a certain extent.”

Certain extent? What, the overpass was 11 inches lower than the given height? There was debris on the road that made the truck lift a foot off the road?

That driver has fault of every extent! He’s supposed to know the exact dimensions of his load and of all overpasses and anything else along his route.

The writer also says: “We should not fine the driver, since it is the ministry’s responsibility to prevent human errors…”

Unless that driver was given incorrect information on his load, we should fine him. No ministry in the world can foresee and prevent acts of stupidity.

Edward Rubin, Ocean Park