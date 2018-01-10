LETTERS: Inclusivity to be celebrated

Editor: Re: Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, Jan. 5.

Editor:

Re: Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, Jan. 5.

As longtime residents of Morgan Creek, we are appalled at the misinformation about the Pinehurst development that is being disseminated throughout our area.

The tactics used – namely email lists that were not authorized for propaganda purposes, drawings clearly designed to distort the facts with regard to building heights and hysterical rhetoric – are disturbing.

Our community is one of diversity and accommodation, as indicated by our elementary school, our seniors home and our existing townhouse developments. This diversity is to be celebrated, not hijacked by a disgruntled few with their own elitist agenda. The new design for units that accommodate “age in place” fits perfectly into our present community model.

We urge our neighbours to examine the facts critically and appreciate the beautiful community we live in –largely due to the vision and forethought by Genex Development and Geoff Barker.

Pinehurst will be a wonderful addition to our beautiful neighbourhood.

Hugh & Lynne Spence, Surrey

Previous story
Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Just Posted

Officer accused in death of South Surrey man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Timberland RV Park’s last resident leaves

Joey Moore says it’s increasingly difficult to find a place to live in South Surrey

Second accused in $6 million fraud set for trial

A Surrey man faces a fraud charge in a decade-old case.

VIDEOS: Protesters dig heels in as tree clearing set to begin at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

‘We’re going to rally everybody there and have our last show of defiance to show support for the park’

VIDEOS: Surrey’s Panorama Ridge Secondary school honours Raphael Alcoreza in emotional tribute

Pre-game ceremony held for student who died after collapsing during basketball game

Young White Rock RCMP recruit doesn’t know the meaning of ‘no’

‘Their purpose is to work, and they love it’

Warner Bros. helps feed hungry students in B.C.

American entertainment giant donates to Langley Weekend Fuelbag program

Ottawa looking into restoring repealed hate speech law

Correspondence with federal minister reveals the federal government is looking into bringing law back

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Charge laid almost one year after random Stanley Park death

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

Most Read