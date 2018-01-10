LETTERS: Inclusivity to be celebrated

Editor:

Re: Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, Jan. 5.

As longtime residents of Morgan Creek, we are appalled at the misinformation about the Pinehurst development that is being disseminated throughout our area.

The tactics used – namely email lists that were not authorized for propaganda purposes, drawings clearly designed to distort the facts with regard to building heights and hysterical rhetoric – are disturbing.

Our community is one of diversity and accommodation, as indicated by our elementary school, our seniors home and our existing townhouse developments. This diversity is to be celebrated, not hijacked by a disgruntled few with their own elitist agenda. The new design for units that accommodate “age in place” fits perfectly into our present community model.

We urge our neighbours to examine the facts critically and appreciate the beautiful community we live in –largely due to the vision and forethought by Genex Development and Geoff Barker.

Pinehurst will be a wonderful addition to our beautiful neighbourhood.

Hugh & Lynne Spence, Surrey