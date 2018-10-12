LETTERS: Independent thought

Editor:

It seems coalitions are the ‘in’ thing for municipal elections these days.

Yet, I really can’t see the advantages in voting only for members of a certain coalition. Are members in agreement to all vote collectively the same on issues facing their community? Where is the value in that?

I want to vote for individuals for my mayor and councillor, not drones. And I want my councillor to make decisions based on what’s best for his or her constituents, not what has been preordained by some coalition.

The entire concept smacks of Orwellian groupthink. My ballot will not be marked for those who can’t think for themselves.

Sheila J. Tofflemire, White Rock

• • •

For the past four years, White Rock council has been controlled by four councillors who are all members of a mini political party.

Now, in the upcoming election, there is a second mini political party, with four council candidates vying for our votes.

I see no reason to have mini political parties involved in civic elections.

So now we have a “he said, she said” situation. The mini political party in power in the previous four years is informing the people about all their accomplishments during their term in office. The new mini political party is informing us about how bad the other party has been.

I have been very observant as to the actions of the council since 2014. Believe me, I know full well the record of the previous council and the methods used to achieve their objectives. I do not need another mini political party to point out the obvious.

My challenge as a citizen of White Rock is to choose candidates who I think will best serve the City of White Rock and its residents. I will be looking at any candidate who is not aligned with a mini political party. I will ask questions of these candidates and find out as much as possible about their accomplishments and their suitability to be a member of council. Then I will make my decision.

I will vote and hopefully will not be the only one who sees mini political parties as a blight on civic politics.

Ian Routledge, White Rock

