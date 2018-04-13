LETTERS: Independents day needed

Editor: I have often wondered if our basic electoral system is the best we can design.

As a citizen of Canada, B.C. and White Rock – and now of the world – I have often wondered if our basic electoral system is the best we can design.

Most of us have been taught that our individual and collective well-being and advancement is best achieved through co-operation, mutual assistance and respect for all people. Is it not strange, therefore, that we use a system that elects one group to ‘run the show’ and at least one other group to always fault and embarrass them so they can hopefully get to ‘run the show?’

There will be changes in White Rock’s city council membership in the forthcoming elections, but unfortunately another party may maintain the concept of party loyalty in running the show.

Would it not be better to have a council made up of well-trained, high-quality independents consulting co-operatively, and let the majority of elected independents decide what is best for the well-being of the city and its citizens now and in the foreseeable future?

After all, no one party has all the wisdom to decide the best way to run a city, province, country or the world.

There seems to be no reason to not go the same route in provincial and federal elections – doing so would hopefully remove many of the money problems presently corrupting the current electoral system.

All it would take is a willingness to change a system that can be, and should be, improved.

Merrill Muttart, White Rock