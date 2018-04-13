LETTERS: Independents day needed

Editor: I have often wondered if our basic electoral system is the best we can design.

Editor:

As a citizen of Canada, B.C. and White Rock – and now of the world – I have often wondered if our basic electoral system is the best we can design.

Most of us have been taught that our individual and collective well-being and advancement is best achieved through co-operation, mutual assistance and respect for all people. Is it not strange, therefore, that we use a system that elects one group to ‘run the show’ and at least one other group to always fault and embarrass them so they can hopefully get to ‘run the show?’

There will be changes in White Rock’s city council membership in the forthcoming elections, but unfortunately another party may maintain the concept of party loyalty in running the show.

Would it not be better to have a council made up of well-trained, high-quality independents consulting co-operatively, and let the majority of elected independents decide what is best for the well-being of the city and its citizens now and in the foreseeable future?

After all, no one party has all the wisdom to decide the best way to run a city, province, country or the world.

There seems to be no reason to not go the same route in provincial and federal elections – doing so would hopefully remove many of the money problems presently corrupting the current electoral system.

All it would take is a willingness to change a system that can be, and should be, improved.

Merrill Muttart, White Rock

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Missteps and accountability
Next story
COLUMN: Connecting beyond times of tragedy

Just Posted

Surrey school district looking at $8.5M bill for portables this year

Trustee says provincial funding won’t cover new costs district facing, including portables, education assistants and more

Second chance at life was appreciated by White Rock family

Rick Saunders received ‘gift’ of a double-lung transplant five years ago

Dueling pianos, ‘Country Nights’ new to Elements Casino, with classic rock to come

‘We recently decided to up the ante on live entertainment,’ says GM of Cloverdale facility

‘Enough is enough on 24 Avenue’

Surrey council tells developer to cut commercial component for east Grandview proposal

Electric vehicles gaining traction in community and across B.C.

New charging station added to South Surrey

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Former student allegedly calls in threat to Fraser Valley university campus

RCMP ERT unit descends on UFV in Chilliwack; suspect arrested later at home

Entertainers bring cheer to B.C. hospital’s convalescent care facility

Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation a longtime supporter of Langley Memorial Hospital

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Most Read

l -->