LETTERS: Langley MLA can stay there

Editor: Re: Coleman considers mayoral bid, June 27.

Re: Coleman considers mayoral bid, June 27.

As a long-term resident of Surrey, I would shudder to think that this municipality would consider Rich Coleman as a serious mayoralty candidate.

Coleman has always been a polarizing and divisive politician and would not be able to be part of a consensual civic council which is necessary and critical on the many issues facing Surrey.

Of note is the money laundering scandal well-detailed in an independent investigation, recently done by the respected Peter German (Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report, www.peacearchnews.com, June 27). A mismanagement of this corruption was under Coleman’s tenure as the province’s minister of public safety and solicitor general and as deputy premier, albeit with other politicians at fault as well.

To be parachuted from Langley with the inaction but heavy-handedness and hubris he has shown would be folly.

Coleman should stay as a BC Liberal MLA for Langley East and learn the lessons inherent in being in Opposition. We do not need an egotistical, power-hungry mayor.

Wrong man, wrong choice.

Joe Whitman, Surrey

