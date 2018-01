Editor: Imagine how slowly traffic will move when a driver is not only texting, but stoned.

There were about 15 vehicles driving about half the speed limit – not because of weather, road or traffic conditions, but because the driver leading the line was texting as he was driving in the passing lane.

Imagine how slowly traffic behind that driver will move when he’s not only texting while driving, but he’s driving while stoned, as well, if or when cannabis becomes legal and even more popular.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey