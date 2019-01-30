LETTERS: LNG column missed the mark

Editor:

Tom Fletcher, in his Jan. 23 piece on liquefied natural gas (LNG), has missed the point. Indigenous support or opposition is a distraction. The issue is the extraction and consumption of LNG harms us all.

LNG is a greenhouse gas. When it is burned, it generates another greenhouse gas.

There is an overwhelming scientific consensus stating that the remaining natural gas and other fossil fuels must remain in the ground to minimize risks of climate change.

The good news is intelligent people have determined sustainable approaches to economic development and generating power that can create millions of jobs for all Canadians without risk to our future well-being. The US Democratic party has embraced this approach, calling it the Green New Deal.

Will Mr. Fletcher report on why our governments are not investing in a Canadian version of the Green New Deal?

Robert Macrae, School of Environment and Geomatics

