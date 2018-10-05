LETTERS: Look closely, then vote

Editor:

Re: So many candidates, Sept. 26 letters.

Surrey resident Rachel Dyck’s letter about voter wishes also, for the most part, applies in White Rock.

Your dreams and aspirations for our beautiful little city are far more likely to come to pass with your vote.

With such a large slate of candidates, it may be difficult to choose, but it is worth your time to find out what candidates stand for.

Perhaps take a walk around the city, the uptown core, down to the museum area on the waterfront. Do you like what you see?

Check things out, but in the end – for the sake of our little patch of democracy – please vote.

Brian Tuomi, White Rock

• • •

Election 2018 is just around the corner, and so far we hear nothing of substance from any of the candidates. We hear limp credentials and look at past performance, none of which impress me.

The one thing conspicuous by its absence from all candidates is how are the city and taxpayers of White Rock going to be better after four years of them at the helm?

Lower taxes, less building, better roads, more development of natural resources already at hand, working hand-in-hand with the railroad and Semiahmoo First Nations to develop a positive working relationship. Work with taxpayers to determine what they want for their city, how they see the city in four years.

Erecting a plaque with your name on it commemorating what I consider the biggest white elephant in White Rock history is nothing more than an exercise in self gratification.

I encourage all voters to consider the future. So far it looks like we are on the road to being a reflection of Vancouver’s Yaletown.

For every floor that goes up in a building means more property tax money for city hall. Do we benefit from the increased revenue by way of lower taxes? No we don’t, but the ‘golden parachute’ pensions and outrageous salaries at city hall do.

I respectfully suggest that voters pay more attention to what candidates are going to do rather what they have done in the past.

You are being asked to put someone in charge of your financial welfare for the next four years.

Ask yourselves if you would trust them with your pension money.

Please choose wisely!

Barry Gaudin, White Rock