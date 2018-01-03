LETTERS: Looking for our last ‘Them’

Editor: With a new year, I observe the seemingly intensifying global religious and racial unrest

Editor:

Once again with a new year, I observe via the news the seemingly intensifying global religious and racial unrest – that is, when people are not finding reason to kill each other on a subracial or ethnic level, such as with the 1990s Balkans and Rwanda. I’m increasingly convinced that humankind is overdue for an Independence Day-type alien invasion.

It would need to be one in which all of us subgroups of the human race are essentially forced to unite, attack and defeat the creepy invaders.

The latter – who’d be the new, and hopefully last, ‘Them’ – would have to be unlike our humanoid type, indeed as far as possible from being anything remotely like one of our Team Terran.

Unfortunately, though, it has to be asked: What will happen, says some five decades later, after all signs are long gone of the violent ET invasion we had victoriously overcome — when the politics of scale, to which we humans are so collectively prone, returns to the human-race fore?

Let’s not delude ourselves. From the local municipal, to the regional, provincial or state, the national, international, intercontinental – with the greatest ‘difference’ being that between our religions and races, and especially with the two combined – we, as a whole, can be relied upon to inevitably find reason to irreconcilably differ and seriously conflict.

Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: In 2018, ideology meets reality
Next story
LETTERS: ‘R’ in LRT seems way out of place

Just Posted

Resident questions severance for former White Rock city manager

Retirement allowance for Peggy Clark was more than $250,000; amount in line with industry standards says Mayor Wayne Baldwin

Surrey RCMP voice pledges to help BC Transplant in memory of sister

Cpl. Scotty Schumann’s sibling donated several organs after brain aneurysm killed her in September

Warrants lead border officers to arrest two

Teenager, truck driver taken into custody at Pacific Highway crossing

Court date postponed for Cloverdale pastor, wife accused of sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson are facing charges of sexual assault, threats

Man in serious condition after stabbing on Surrey’s infamous ‘Strip’

Surrey RCMP say potential suspect was taken into custody

Food, faith and friendship served up at interfaith luncheon

Annual event held Saturday in White Rock

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

School trustee says educators should go get Narcan

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows board member wants kits in schools

UPDATED: Police investigating after fight leaves one dead in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP say homicide happened near Metrotown

5 to start your day

‘Car smashed to pieces’ in Sea-to-Sky crash, condo property values shoot up and more

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Most Read