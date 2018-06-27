LETTERS: LRT won’t help congestion

Editor: The Surrey LRT has been a hot topic and has been met with many opposing views.

Editor:

The Surrey Light Rail (LRT) has been a hot topic within the city and has since been met with many opposing views regarding the implementation.

The growing concerns of Surrey community members, however, are ones that should not be overlooked.

The population of Surrey has been on an incline over the past 10 years and will only continue to grow. This resulted in an increased amount of traffic congestion on the roads to which any community member can account for.

The implementation of transit mechanisms such as the LRT will only add to the congestion as well as take space away from other vehicles to move freely and safely on the road.

Now, some may argue that the LRT is advantageous due to it providing increasing forms of transit throughout Surrey, however, if this were the case, why not implement a SkyTrain system, which not only would take less space, is less expensive and would be much bigger in size and provide more individuals with the opportunity of accessing the transit system?

Jasdeep Sidhu, Surrey

Previous story
Editorial: What’s all the fuss about pot?
Next story
LETTERS: Out-of-city address

Just Posted

Surrey says no plastic straws, cutlery allowed at Fusion Festival this year

Surrey previously banned Styrofoam for Fusion Fest vendors, but now, all food-serving products must be biodegradable

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Bear shot in Surrey

It had been wandering around in Guildford and Tynehead, also through schoolyards

John Volken Academy donates food vouchers to at-risk Surrey students

Volken donating 250 $25 vouchers for the academy’s Price Pro store to Safe Schools students

Surrey’s political hopefuls agree – change in RCMP policing model is needed

Some candidates say 20-year contract with RCMP should be ripped up to make way for new force

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

COLUMN: B.C. mayor takes on Trump

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman calls statements Trump disturbing

Woman claims man took up-skirt photo on Metro Vancouver bus

Transit police investigating incident on TransLink bus

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

CONTAGION: Drug resistance takes devastating human toll

About 60,000 infants in India die annually from sepsis caused by antimicrobial-resistant infections

5 to start your day

Surrey questions future of RCMP, man presumed drowned in Fraser River and more

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Slack resumes and all is well again

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

Most Read

l -->