LETTERS: LRT won’t help congestion

The Surrey Light Rail (LRT) has been a hot topic within the city and has since been met with many opposing views regarding the implementation.

The growing concerns of Surrey community members, however, are ones that should not be overlooked.

The population of Surrey has been on an incline over the past 10 years and will only continue to grow. This resulted in an increased amount of traffic congestion on the roads to which any community member can account for.

The implementation of transit mechanisms such as the LRT will only add to the congestion as well as take space away from other vehicles to move freely and safely on the road.

Now, some may argue that the LRT is advantageous due to it providing increasing forms of transit throughout Surrey, however, if this were the case, why not implement a SkyTrain system, which not only would take less space, is less expensive and would be much bigger in size and provide more individuals with the opportunity of accessing the transit system?

Jasdeep Sidhu, Surrey