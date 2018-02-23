LETTERS: Measured by a new yardstick

Editor: Re: Application to remove tree falls short, Feb. 14.

Editor:

Re: Application to remove tree falls short, Feb. 14.

I greatly sympathize with the frustration of the homeowner when it came to cutting down an unwanted tree on his property.

I have lived in South Surrey/White Rock area for 43 years, and the wanton destruction of trees during most of that time was horrendous – now 450 trees are gone for a road is case in point – and now a homeowner can’t even have one tree cut down in his own yard?

My neighbour has a nasty looking tree that bears terrible apples, but they have to buy a permit to chop it down.

Recently in White Rock, a man wanted to build a new home on his property, which had numerous trees. Someone came out from the municipal government, counted the trees to be removed and will come back to make sure close to the exact number are replaced.

The whole trouble is: where there was a little house with a fair-sized backyard, a big house now sits with a tiny backyard.

Duh! Where is common sense?

As my elderly aunt used to say, give me the middle of five acres.

L. Wright, Surrey

Most Read

